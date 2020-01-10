Man riding electric scooter hit by car on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man riding an electric scooter along the highway Thursday afternoon suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car, according to Rhode Island State Police Major Christopher Dicomitis.

The incident occurred on the ramp from I-95 North to I-195 East Thursday afternoon.

Jim Hughes/WPRI-TV

Dicomitis tells Eyewitness News the man will be cited for driving his scooter on the highway. The driver of the vehicle that hit him will not be facing any charges.

It’s unclear if the scooter was in the lane of travel or not, but it appears the driver of the vehicle saw the scooter and lost sight of it before the collision.