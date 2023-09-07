EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man is facing nearly 90 charges after an investigation revealed he was making ghost guns inside his home, according to Rhode Island State Police.
Sean Jobin, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday after detectives searched his Bullocks Point Avenue home and found a “high-level” 3D printer used to make ghost guns.
Police said detectives also uncovered four fully assembled semi-automatic ghost guns, 16 ghost lower firearm receivers, three ghost upper firearm receivers and one semi-automatic pistol, as well as marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $6,700 in cash.
Jobin is facing a slew of charges, including 23 counts of possession of a ghost gun, 24 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 14 counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.