EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man is facing nearly 90 charges after an investigation revealed he was making ghost guns inside his home, according to Rhode Island State Police.

(Courtesy: RI State Police)

Sean Jobin, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday after detectives searched his Bullocks Point Avenue home and found a “high-level” 3D printer used to make ghost guns.

Police said detectives also uncovered four fully assembled semi-automatic ghost guns, 16 ghost lower firearm receivers, three ghost upper firearm receivers and one semi-automatic pistol, as well as marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $6,700 in cash.

Jobin is facing a slew of charges, including 23 counts of possession of a ghost gun, 24 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 14 counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.