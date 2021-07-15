Man pleads no contest to his involvement in sexual assault of unconscious teen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ One of eight men arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Providence two years ago will be spending at least 12 years behind bars, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Carlos Chacon, 20, pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault and one count of possession of child pornography in court Thursday.

Chacon and seven other men are accused of luring the 16-year-old girl to a party and plying her with alcohol and marijuana before forcing themselves on her.

Neronha said Chacon was identified as one of the suspects after cellphone videos of the assault surfaced on social media. Throughout the course of the investigation, the Rhode Island Department of Health also confirmed Chacon’s DNA was recovered from the victim.

Chacon was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 12 to serve and the remainder on probation. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender counseling.

A no-contact order was also put in place between Chacon and the vicitm.

“The defendant took advantage of the young victim’s helpless condition,” Neronha said of Chacon. “This lengthy prison sentence is more than warranted – it is justice.”

The cases against the other seven men are still pending in Providence County Superior Court.