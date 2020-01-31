PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Providence man pleaded guilty Thursday to firing off a gun during a crowded event in downtown Providence last summer, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Neronha said Michael Robertson, 25, admitted to firing shots into the air while thousands were out enjoying PVDFest ─ the city’s annual arts and music festival ─ back in June.

No one was injured, but the gunshots sent revelers fleeing in panic.

Robertson had been identified via surveillance footage and later turned himself in.

He is charged with carrying a pistol or revolver without a license or permit, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence/fugitive from justice, and firing in a compact area.

“Firing a gun in the middle of a crowded event is more than just being foolish or reckless – people could have been killed,” Neronha said. “PVDFest is a community event that brings people out to celebrate together. The defendant’s conduct caused panic, fear and chaos and it could have been much, much worse.”

Robertson was sentenced to serve up to 10 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions with the balance suspended with probation.