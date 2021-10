PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a Providence laundromat Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at the Laundromax on Broad Street around 8 p.m.

The victim, whom police identified as a man in his 30s, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

This is Providence’s 21st homicide of the year.