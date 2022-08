Image courtesy of the Providence Police Department

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a pickup truck.

Captain Luis San Lucas tells 12 News the 45-year-old victim was struck Thursday night in the area of Broad Street and John Partington Way.

Police on Friday released a surveillance image of the suspect vehicle: a red late-model pickup truck with a trunk cover.

Image courtesy of the Providence Police Department

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as 12 News works to gather more information.