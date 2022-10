PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police arrested a man after a deadly crash early Monday morning.

Officials responded to the two-car crash around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Service Road 7.

One man died as a result of the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle he was in.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles has been arrested on suspected DUI, but charges will not be finalized until the investigation is over.

