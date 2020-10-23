Man killed in overnight shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One man has died after he was shot in Providence late Thursday night, according to Lt. Carlos Sical.

The shooting occurred on Gallup Street around 11:45 p.m.

As police rushed to the scene, Sical said the victim, a Providence man who is believed to be in his mid-to-late-20s, was being rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

12 News was on the scene as crime tape blocked off several blocks surrounding the area, and observed at least three shell casings on the ground.

This is the city’s 15th homicide of the year.

As of now there is no word on any arrests as detectives are still investigating.

