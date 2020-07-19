Man killed after dirt bike crash in Providence

Preview(opens in a new tab)

WPRI, R.I. (WPRI) — A man has died after crashing a dirt bike he was riding in Providence Saturday night, according to a police report.

Around 8:45 p.m., police were called to the area of Hope Street and Lloyd Avenue for a report of a motorcycle crash.

When they arrived, they found a man laying in the roadway and the bike about 50 feet away from him.

Investigators say the man was riding on Hope Street, when he somehow lost control of the bike and hit the sidewalk, then the wall of the other side on the street.

According to the report, the victim, only being identified as a 27-year-old man from East Providence, was ejected from the bike and struck his head against the curb. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The victim was then taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police added that the dirt bike the victim was riding is not permitted to be operated on city streets.