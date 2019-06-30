Man killed after being beaten, stabbed on Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A man was killed early Sunday morning after police say he was beaten and stabbed to death by a group of people.

Investigators said the people involved had just gotten out of Club Seven on Spruce Street, as it was closing for a night, around 2 a.m. A fight then broke out that led to the parking lot of the Walgreen’s on Atwells Avenue.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin tells Eyewitness News that a group of between 6 to 8 people beat and stabbed the victim.

The victim, identified as a 28-year-old man from North Providence was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Right now, police have not made any arrests in the case and the incident is still under investigation.

The Providence Board of Licenses held an emergency meeting Sunday morning where Chairman Dylan Conley said the club was ordered to be closed until a meeting on Wednesday.

Last month, Club Seven was temporarily shut down after two people were shot while on the sidewalk outside the nightclub.

It was allowed to re-open, but required to have a police detail and increased private security.