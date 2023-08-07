PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

Officers were called to Atwells Avenue just before 1 a.m.

A witness, Anthony Ferri, said there was an altercation between two men when one ended up shooting the other.

Rhode Island State Police took the victim to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Ferri told 12 News he was just walking down the sidewalk when he felt a bullet casing hit him in the chest.

“When that thing bounced off the trunk of that Bentley and bounced off my chest and rolled on, I could’ve picked the casing up, I was that close,” he recalled.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.