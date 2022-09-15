PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Providence.

The incident occurred on Atwood Street near the Providence Community Health Centers just after 4 p.m.

Police said the man was either shot or grazed in the head by a bullet, though it’s unclear which at this time.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, but police said he was conscious and alert prior to being transported.

Police have not yet announced any suspects or arrests.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.