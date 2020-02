PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was injured after being struck by a police cruiser early Sunday morning.

Police say the man was crossing the street at North Main Street and Dexterdale Road when he noticed a vehicle coming towards him.

He tried to get out of the way, but he was struck by the cruiser.

Police said the victim did have some lacerations and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured.