PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the victims in last week’s triple shooting in Providence has died, police confirm.

The shooting happened Thursday night on June Street in the city’s Chad Brown neighborhood.

All three men, who are believed to be in their 20s, were rushed to the hospital — two being in critical condition.

One of those men died on Saturday, Maj. David Lapatin confirmed. Officials say they expect the other two victims “are going to make it.”

No arrests have been made and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.