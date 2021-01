PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was thrown from his car after a rollover on Route 146 South early Friday morning, according to state police.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. just before the Branch Avenue Exit near the North Providence/Providence line.

State police say the driver was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.