PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Providence.

According to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi, a man was outside of Wonderland Gentlemen’s Club on Allens Ave., when he was shot several times.

Verdi said the victim, a man in his 30’s, was driven to the hospital by another person. He is now in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Security employees told police that there was an argument between two groups of people inside the club. The groups were then separated and went in different ways.

According to the police report, soon after an SUV pulled up to one of the groups when a person got out of the vehicle and started shooting at them, then got back into the SUV and left the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation no one has been arrested.

The Providence Board of Licenses held an emergency meeting Saturday morning and Verdi said the club will be closed until a full hearing can be held next week.