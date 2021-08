PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say a man is undergoing surgery after he was stabbed Wednesday morning in the area of Kennedy Plaza.

According to Major David Lapatin, the victim was driven to Rhode Island Hospital by private vehicle and he’s currently in critical condition.

No word at this time on any suspects or what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we work to learn more.