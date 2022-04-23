PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit and run accident that left a man in critical condition Friday night.

According to Commander Thomas Verdi, the accident happened around 8 p.m. at the 1200 block of Broad St., near Roger William’s Park Zoo.

The victim, who is only being identified as a 53-year-old man, was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle, which police do not have a description of at this time, took off from the scene.

Verdi said the victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and at last check, he was in critical, but stable condition.

The accident reconstruction team was called to the scene and is investigating.