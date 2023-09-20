EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a house fire in East Providence.

Crews were called to Beaver Road around 12:30 a.m. when a passerby saw smoke coming from the home.

The fire on the second floor was knocked down quickly, allowing crews to find the man a neighbor told them might be inside.

That man, who is likely in his sixties, was found unconscious in a home office. He was transported to the hospital where officials say he is in stable condition.

No one else was in the home at the time and officials say the man is the only one who lives there.

The state fire marshal was on scene and is working to determine what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.