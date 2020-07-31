Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A stabbing in Providence Thursday evening sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police responding to the scene on Gordon Avenue around 7 p.m. found the man in serious condition with a stab wound.

At last check, Maj. David Lapatin said the victim was undergoing surgery. No word on the status of the man’s injuries or if any arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

Eyewitness News has reached out for more information and are waiting to hear back.