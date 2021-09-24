Man hospitalized after being shot in both arms while driving home in Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Providence while driving home Thursday night, according to police.

Police responded to 200 Union Ave. around 11:30 p.m. and spoke with a woman who said she was attempting to bring her boyfriend home when he was shot in both arms.

The woman said she dropped her boyfriend off at his car on Hillhurst Avenue and was following him back to her house when she noticed a white Nissan Murano with heavy tint following closely behind.

She said the Nissan eventually got in between their cars in the area of Ethan and Moorefield streets.

According to the woman, she heard five gunshots before the Nissan fled the scene towards Daniel Avenue.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Police said they were able to locate six shell casings at the scene of the shooting and saw the victim’s car had three bullet holes in the front hood and two bullet holes in the front windshield.

No word on any suspects or arrests at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/17/2021: RI DLT Director Matt Weldon

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community