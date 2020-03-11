Man hit, killed by car outside Providence apartment complex

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man died Tuesday night after he was hit by a car outside the apartment complex where he lives, according to city police.

Police said they responded at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to 140 Pitman St. and arrived to find Timothy McGann lying in the street, suffering from a head wound and being tended to by passersby.

McGann, 51, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Eyewitnesses told police McGann was pulling a shopping cart full of groceries when he was struck.

The driver said he saw the shopping cart in the middle of the street and veered to avoid it, causing him to hit McGann, according to police. He provided a statement, and police did not indicate he’s facing any charges at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Providence

