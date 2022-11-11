PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 73-year-old man who was hit by a car and critically wounded Thursday evening has died, according to a head nurse at Rhode Island Hospital.

The man was crossing Doyle Avenue when he was struck by an oncoming car.

Police said the man, who was unresponsive, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. The head nurse said he was unable to be revived and pronounced dead.

The man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, according to police.

The driver, identified by police as an older woman, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.