PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Providence man has been charged with murder after hitting another man with his car Sunday afternoon, according to Major David Lapatin.

Lapatin tells Eyewitness News that Israel Gonzalez, 39, hit the victim, a 40-year-old man, while driving down Harold Street.

The victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition and died Monday afternoon. His identity has not yet been released.