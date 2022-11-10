PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 73-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Providence Thursday evening, according to authorities.

Police said the man was crossing Doyle Avenue when he was struck by an oncoming car.

The man was unresponsive at the scene and transported to Rhode Island Hospital, according to police.

Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.