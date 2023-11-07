WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man who shot and killed another man in Providence will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Adauris Garcia, 21, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, and carrying a pistol without a license.

The judge sentenced him to serve 25 years at the ACI, followed by a consecutive life sentence.

Prosecutors said Garcia fatally shot 21-year-old Isaias Bulus on the night of April 11, 2021.

Garcia had met up with Bulus on Atlantic Avenue, allegedly to buy drugs, according to prosecutors. Garcia got into Bulus’ car and pulled out a gun, which the two fought over until Garcia fired a shot into the victim’s back.

Garcia ran off, and Bulus was found dead by police about four hours later.

“Here we have an altogether avoidable tragedy resulting in the senseless loss of life, and a family left without their son, brother, and father,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said.

“While nothing can undo the harm caused, it is my hope that this well-deserved prison sentence serves as some measure of comfort for the victim and his family,” he continued. “I thank the men and women of the Providence Police Department for their outstanding work here and in so many other cases.”