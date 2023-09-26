PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence man accused of killing his girlfriend and stuffing her body into a refrigerator in his apartment has been sentenced to life in prison, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Nathan Cooper, 54, was found guilty earlier this year of second-degree murder in the death of Sherbert “Strawberry” Maddox.

Neronha said Cooper shot and killed 40-year-old Maddox while she was in the shower in his Parkins Avenue apartment last year.

Cooper then wrapped her body in Saran wrap, blankets and towels before shoving her into his refrigerator, according to Neronha.

Nearly a week later, Neronha said Maddox’s family flagged down an officer on Parkis Avenue. Her family claimed Cooper had killed her and hid her body in his apartment.

Once inside Cooper’s apartment, Neronha said officers discovered that the refrigerator had been moved from the kitchen to the bedroom and tied shut with a cord.

The officers found Maddox’s body stuffed inside that refrigerator, and Neronha said her cause of death was later determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

Cooper was sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences followed by two concurrent 10-year sentences.