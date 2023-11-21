PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence man recently convicted in connection with a deadly shooting at a laundromat two years ago will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Johan Quinones, 24, pleaded no contest earlier this month to killing 38-year-old Melbin Ricardo Perez Reyes in what investigators believed to be a robbery gone wrong.

Quinones walked into the Broad Street laundromat on the night of Oct. 12, 2021, and put a gun to Perez Reyes’ back, prosecutors said. He then demanded Perez Reyes hand over the gold chain he was wearing.

When Perez Reyes refused, Quinones tried to pull the chain from his neck. Prosecutors said Perez Reyes was shot in the chest as he tried unsuccessfully to grab the gun from Quinones.

Investigators linked Quinones to the murder through surveillance footage from inside the laundromat. He was tracked to an apartment in New Jersey and arrested nearly a week later.

“When gun violence happens so often, we become numb to the endless stories of death and injury by guns,” Neronha said. “We must remember each victim had a life and a reason for living.”

“Melbin was the father of three boys and worked hard every day with a goal of saving up enough money to one day build a home for his family,” he continued. “That dream was shattered the day [Quinones] shot and killed him for a piece of jewelry. I hope his family is able to find some peace as a result of this sentence.”

Quinones was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a license.

“While there is no justice that can undo the pain caused to this victim’s family, I hope that this sentencing helps them feel that justice was served,” Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said.