PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man will spend at least eight years behind bars after police chased him down upon finding a loaded gun in his car, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office said.

Kendrick Goodridge, 32, pleaded no contest to obstruction of a police officer and carrying a pistol without a license. He was sentenced to eight years at the ACI, followed by a 30-month suspended sentence and 10-and-a-half years of probation.

The incident happened in May of 2021, when Providence Police pulled over a “heavily tinted” Toyota Corolla just after 6:30 p.m. near Prairie Avenue and Pearl Street.

Goodridge was seen making “frantic movements” as he reached for the center console, and police found a loaded pistol in the console shortly after.

Goodridge proceeded to run from the scene and was apprehended a short time later in a different part of the neighborhood.

“So much of the gun violence in our communities is driven by the proliferation of illegal guns in the hands of those who will readily use them,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said. “This had all of the makings of a more violent crime to come.”