PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man convicted of assaulting and robbing two women more than four years ago will spend the next 32 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Diamond Wilson-Wooten, 28, pleaded guilty back in March to three counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and two counts of conspiracy.

Nernoha said Wilson-Wooten was one of three men involved in the crime, which happened in January 2019.

Prosecutors said Wilson-Wooten, Hector Cintron and DeWaun Smith robbed two women at gunpoint after cutting off their car on Manton Avenue.

The suspects then sexually assaulted the women after forcing them to drive to a secluded area nearby.

While Neronha acknowledged that the lengthy prison sentence can’t “…undo the traumatic harm [Wilson-Wooten] caused the two victims,” he hopes it will bring them some measure of comfort and closure.

Cintron was convicted last September and sentenced to 37 years with 17 to serve, as well as a 20-year suspended sentenced with 37 years of probation. Smith pleaded no contest and is awaiting sentencing.