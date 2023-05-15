PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the eight suspects in a deadly stabbing outside a Providence nightclub will spend at least 27 years in prison.

Jaquontee Reels Felder, 28, of Ledyard, Connecticut, pleaded no contest last week to second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Stephen Cabral, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

The judge sentenced him to 40 years with 27 to serve at the ACI and a 13-year suspended sentence, along with 40 years of probation, the AG’s office said.

Prosecutors said Reels Felder was part of the group that beat and stabbed Cabral to death in a parking lot on Atwells Avenue just before 2 a.m. on June 30, 2019. Cabral had just left Club Seven when he got into a fight with the other eight men.

Reels Felder was the one who stabbed Cabral in the chest, according to prosecutors.

Six other suspects have since pleaded guilty to lesser charges, while another pleaded not guilty to assault and conspiracy.

Club Seven was stripped of its licenses and shut down after the murder, but it was later allowed to reopen following an appeal.