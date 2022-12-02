NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The former Newport man who reportedly stabbed another man to death in Providence six years ago will spend more than 22 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Jose Medina, 49, pleaded no contest last week to one count of manslaughter.

Neronha said Medina stabbed 50-year-old Patrick Douglas in the chest back in May 2016 following an argument between the two.

Medina was sentenced to 30 years at the ACI with 22-and-a-half to serve and the remainder suspended with 30 years of probation.

“While nothing will bring [Douglas] back to his family and loved ones, it is my hope that the significant sentence imposed here by the court will bring them a measure of justice,” Neronha said.