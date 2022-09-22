PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was sentenced to prison this week for beating his girlfriend’s dog to death.

Devon Hernandez, 30, pleaded no contest to a felony animal cruelty charge, according to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA), who investigated the case along with Providence police.

Police said Hernandez was caught on camera abusing the dog, a Pomeranian, for peeing on the bed at his girlfriend’s home on Updike Street back in November. He then discarded the remains at a small park in Providence.

Hernandez was sentenced to five years with two to serve. He was also ordered to undergo mental health counseling.

The RISPCA said Hernandez has been at the ACI since his arrest in November since he was a probation violator. Court records show he was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2018.