PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the gunmen involved in a gang-related shootout that left nine people wounded last year has learned his punishment.

Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 21, pleaded guilty to several charges related to the shooting, as well as a separate incident where he was found to be in possession of a “ghost gun,” according to the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

For the shooting, Cosme Tejada was sentenced to serve 14 years at the ACI, followed by a 20-year suspended sentence with 20 years of probation, the AG’s office said. He also received a concurrent five-year sentence with two to serve at the ACI and three suspended with probation for the ghost gun.

According to the AG’s office, the state was prepared to prove that Cosme Tejada and three other men pulled up outside a Carolina Avenue home on the night of May 13, 2021, and opened fire at members of a rival gang who were on the front porch. At least two of those people returned fire.

Police said they found more than 50 spent shell casings of various calibers at the scene. A subsequent search of the home turned up several guns, including some with the serial numbers removed, along with pistol and rifle magazines of varying sizes and more than 500 rounds of ammunition.

Cosme Tejada pleaded guilty to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in injury, conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to discharge a firearm during a crime of violence, carrying a pistol without a license, and conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license. The assault and conspiracy to commit assault charges had a criminal street gang enhancement attached, according to the AG’s office.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a ghost gun. The AG’s office said the loaded weapon was found in his car after he was pulled over by Rhode Island State Police on I-95 in Providence a few weeks before the shooting.

His codefendants, George Rios, Reynaldo Rivera and Jordanny Britto, each pleaded guilty last month to felony charges for their roles in the shootout.

Rios, 19, and Britto, 21, were sentenced to 32 years in prison with 12 to serve and 20 suspended with probation, while Rivera, 20, was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 10 to serve and 20 suspended with probation.

The AG’s office said two other men also pleaded guilty for their involvement. David Carides Jr., 25, was sentenced to 10 years with two to serve at the ACI and the rest suspended with probation. Daniel Carides, 27, was sentenced to six years with 18 months to serve and the remainder suspended with probation.