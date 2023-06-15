PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man remains behind bars after he was convicted for his role in the killing another man in Providence back in 2020.

After a seven-day trial, the jury found 23-year-old Justin Chandler guilty of several charges including first-degree murder, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday. He’ll be sentenced at a later date.

Prosecutors were able to prove Chandler was involved in a shooting in Olneyville that killed 22-year-old Devin Delacruz and injured another man on the morning of Dec. 4, 2020. According to police, the victims were sitting in a car when a hooded suspect walked up and fired six rounds, hitting each of the victims twice.

“It is always a tragedy when someone is murdered by senseless gun violence, but it’s easy to forget the impact that reverberates out from a single death,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said. “One victim lost his life. Another victim, a father, was shot while waiting for his little boy at the bus stop. These victims have friends and family who loved them, whose lives were irrevocably changed. While nothing can reverse what happened, it is my hope that this verdict will bring their families a measure of justice.”

After the shooting, the suspect got into a car driven by Chandler, the AG’s office said. The identity of the shooter remains unknown.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, according to the AG’s office.

Chandler was indicted in April 2021.

In addition to murder, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, discharge of a firearm resulting in permanent incapacity, conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license, carrying a pistol without a license, and firing in a compact area.