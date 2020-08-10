Man dies after being found injured near Roger Williams Park in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There’s a heavy police presence in the area of Roger Williams Park in Providence as they investigate a man’s death.

According to Major David Lapatin, the man was found injured on the ground Monday on F.C. Greene Boulevard. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

How the man was injured is unclear at this time, but Lapatin said it’s being treated as a homicide until police find out differently.

The roadway is currently blocked off in the area of Wheeler Avenue as detectives collect evidence and interview eyewitnesses.

