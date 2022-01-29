Man facing felony assault charges in officer-involved shooting; no injuries reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Providence Friday night after he reportedly drove recklessly at officers while trying to escape the scene of a crime.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said officers were called to Hope Street around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a breaking and entering in progress.

When they arrived on scene, the officers saw the suspect, later identified as Kyle Bento, hop into a vehicle and take off at a high rate of speed out of a nearby parking lot, according to Lague.

Lague said Bento drove in a reckless manner toward the officers, during which time Detective David Harrington fired his weapon twice. No one was hit by either bullet, according to Lague.

Bento was taken into custody a block away at the intersection of East and Transit streets, Lague said. He has been charged with buglary, possession of burglary tools, felony assault and driving without a license.

Lague said further charges against Bento are pending and he is currently being held at the ACI.

No one was injured in the incident. However, since Harrington fired his weapon, Lague said the R.I. State Police and Attorney General’s Office have joined the investigation. Both agencies are required to investigate officer-involved shootings per state law.

Lague said the Providence Police Department will hold a media briefing sometime next week, during which they’ll provide more information on the investigation.