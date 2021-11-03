Man critically injured in Providence shooting; suspect remains at large

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot inside a Providence home Wednesday night, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

The incident occurred a residence on Coggeshall Street just before 6 p.m.

Verdi said the victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, however, Verdi said they’re searching for a Black, heavyset male who ran from the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/30/21: Jennifer Lima, North Kingstown School Committee member

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community