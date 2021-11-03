Man critically injured in Providence shooting; suspect remains at large

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot inside a Providence home Wednesday night, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

The incident occurred a residence on Coggeshall Street just before 6 p.m.

Verdi said the victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, however, Verdi said they’re searching for a Black, heavyset male who ran from the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.