PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend, whose body was found inside his refrigerator several days later.

Nathan Cooper, 54, was found guilty of second-degree murder, discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence resulting in death, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced.

Courtesy: Nakia Maddox Pigues

Prosecutors say Cooper fatally shot 40-year-old Sherbert “Strawberry” Maddox while she was in the shower in his Parkins Avenue apartment on March 16, 2022.

After she stopped breathing, Cooper then wrapped her body in saran wrap, blankets and towels before placing her body inside the refrigerator, according to prosecutors.

Police responded to the apartment on March 22 to check on Maddox’s well-being. That’s when they discovered her remains, along with a handgun and a rifle.

Cooper said he never called 911 because he didn’t trust the police.

He is currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions pending sentencing.