PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint more than five years ago, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

William Gilbert, 43, was convicted of first-degree sexual assault late last month.

Neronha said Gilbert sexually assaulted the victim shortly after leaving India Point Park, where the two went to buy marijuana.

The victim told Gilbert’s then-roommate about the assault, according to Neronha, who in-turn told investigators a similar story when he was questioned in 2020.

“I won’t waste time discussing the [Gilbert]; the guilty verdict speaks for itself,” Neronha said. “I am grateful that this victim was heard, and justice was served. The more we collectively provide avenues for victims to come forward and feel supported, the better off we will be as a community.”

It’s unclear at this time when Gilbert will be sentenced.