PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was found guilty of murdering a Smithfield man during an argument over a drug deal nearly two years ago.

According to the R.I. Attorney General’s Office, 32-year-old Johnny Xaykosy was convicted of shooting and killing 31-year-old Nickolas DiPanni in April 2021.

Prosecutors said DiPanni and his girlfriend met Xaykosy around midnight to conduct a drug transaction at the intersection of Indiana and Allens avenues. DiPanni walked up to Xaykosy’s window, which is when prosecutors said he lowered the window and fired one shot at DiPanni.

DiPanni was hit in the chest and taken to Rhode Island Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Xaykosy was found guilty of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, the AG’s office said. He previously pleaded guilty to carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Xaykosy is being held at the ACI until his sentencing.