PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man convicted earlier this year in connection with a deadly stabbing outside of a Providence nightclub back in 2007 will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Jayquan Garlington, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. He also received a 10-year suspended sentence.

Garlington was found guilty of murder and conspiracy back in May for the 2007 stabbing death of 18-year-old Darren Reagans.

Neronha said Garlington and Reagans were involved in a gang-related brawl near La Rumba nightclub on Broad Street.

Garlington stabbed Reagans in the chest during that brawl, according to Neronha. Reagans was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neronha said Garlington was arrested and charged roughly 10 years after Reagan’s death.

Prosecutors argued in court that a rap song recorded by Garlington several years after the murder contained a lyric that referenced and admitted to the crime.

“Taking the life of another, particularly in a manner as brazen and recklessly as [Garlington] did, should carry the stiffest of penalties,” Neronha said, adding that this sentence should “serve as a message to others.”