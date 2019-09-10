Man charged with running illegal gambling operation out of Providence business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives investigating a suspected illegal gambling operation in Providence raided a city business and arrested its owner on Monday.

Police allege Eulalio Eguren, 55, was running an unlicensed sportsbook and Dominican lottery out of his store, Music Mania, located at 1023 Broad St. In the incident report obtained by Eyewitness News, police say Eguren gave a detailed statement on such an operation after he was taken into custody.

According to the report, detectives with the Intelligence and Organized Crime Bureau obtained a search warrant for the store and Eguren’s Mount Pleasant home following an approximately three-month-long investigation. Around 3 p.m. Monday, investigators detained Eguren outside the business and found betting slips and more than $1,100 cash in his pockets.

Eguren handed over the keys to the store, police said, and upon entering, detectives discovered a computer with various NFL information on the screen and a cash register containing more than $200 cash on the counter. In the drawers, they found more than $2,000 along with numerous football and baseball betting slips.

A slot machine containing more than $1,000 was also found at the front of the store, according to police.

At Eguren’s home, police said they seized items including a Gateway computer and paperwork.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of bookmaking, forms of gambling prohibited, and keeping of gambling places or devices.