Man charged with animal cruelty after police find emaciated dog

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after police say they found a dog in such poor condition that he had to be put down.

Providence police said the dog initially appeared to be dead when they found him after responding to a car fire on Calla Street. The dog was covered in flies and unable to stand, according to police.

The dog’s owner, Mark Debritto, 59, came outside as animal control took custody of the dog. According to police, he claimed the dog was in that condition when he got him several months prior.

After finding the dog had tumors and was severely emaciated, officials determined it would be best to euthanize him.

For allegedly failing to get the dog proper care, Debritto was arrested and charged with unnecessary cruelty to animals.