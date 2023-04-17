PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man arrested in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl faced a judge Monday morning.

Juan Pizarro, 34, was arraigned on charges of distribution of a controlled substance and conducting a controlled substance transaction resulting in the death of a minor.

He was held without bail and is due back in court May 1.

Court records say Pizarro allegedly gave the teenager fentanyl at the Motel 6 in Warwick earlier this month. The girl, who hasn’t been identified, was later found dead in Providence.

The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) said the teenager was temporarily in their custody but she ran away from home and a missing persons report had been filed.

“DCYF is working with the family to provide support during this difficult time,” a DCYF spokesperson said.