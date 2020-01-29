Man charged in stabbing, robbery near PPAC

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for whoever robbed a man at knifepoint and stabbed him early Wednesday morning down the street from the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).

A police report obtained by Eyewitness News says the victim told flagged down an officer at Weybosset and Mathewson Streets, next to Pizza Queen, around 2 a.m.

The victim said a Hispanic male with a tattooed face and dreadlocks rushed at him in an alley on Chapel Street and demanded cash, the police report said. The suspect then stole cash from the victim before stabbing him in the arm and taking off.

Officers later found a man matching the victim’s description a few blocks away in Burnside Park. The police report said the man, identified as Darrell Thomas, 31, was sitting on a bench near a knife on the ground.

Police said the victim, who was transported to the hospital, later identified him as the attacker.

Thomas is charged with first-degree robbery, felony assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.