Man charged in Providence cruiser burning pleads guilty

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) ─ A Cranston man authorities say helped torch a Providence police cruiser last summer during a night of vandalism has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Nicholas Scaglione, sprayed a flammable liquid into the cruiser causing a small fire to intensify just moments after he and others unsuccessfully tried to flip the vehicle onto its side.

The cruiser was destroyed in the early morning hours of June 2 in what former Gov. Gina Raimondo called an “organized attack on the community” outside the Providence Place mall.

Scaglione pleaded guilty Thursday to malicious attempt to damage or destroy a vehicle.

He faced a federal charge because Providence police receive federal funding. He faces up to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced on June 16.