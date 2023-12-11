EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man is facing numerous charges connected to a crash that killed a Woonsocket woman over the weekend.

Chaz Gagnon, 20, has been charged with driving to endanger with death resulting, reckless driving and obstructing an officer. He was also charged as a fugitive from justice.

Officers rushed to Veterans Memorial Parkway near Crowne Avenue in East Providence early Sunday morning following reports of a crash.

The officers arrived to find a vehicle with heavy front-end damage, as well as the driver and a passenger suffering from serious injuries.

The driver, identified as Gagnon, suffered injuries to his lower body, while his passenger, identified as 20-year-old Ariana Roody, was knocked unconscious.

Both were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where Roody later succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation revealed that, prior to the crash, officers had responded to Bullocks Point Townhomes for reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said Gagnon, the driver of the suspicious vehicle, gave the officers a false name and took off at a high rate of speed. Gagnon reportedly hit an island divider and curbing while leaving the parking lot.

The officers opted not to chase Gagnon due to heavy fog and the unknown nature of his past offenses.

Gagnon was ordered held without bail at Rhode Island Hospital, where he is recovering in police custody. He may face additional charges as the investigation into the crash continues.