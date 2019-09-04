Man charged, accused of sexually assaulting teen on bike path

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl is due in court Wednesday afternoon.

Andres Garcia, 25, is charged with second-degree sexual assault, assault with intent to commit specified felony (rape), and solicitation of a child.

The girl told police before the attack she was on the swings at Donigian Park and then began walking on the bike path. She told officers she was alone but on the phone with a friend when a man approached her and tried to grab her.

“The victim, while being attacked, called her brother on the phone screaming for help,” police said.

She told police the man – identified as Garcia – tried to pull her into the bushes and she began to hit him with her elbow.

Police said at that point the victim’s brother arrived on the scene along with other witnesses who wrestled Garcia to the ground.

Police said when officers arrived at the area of Barstow and Cutler Streets shortly before 10:30 p.m. they found a group of people holding Garcia down.

Police said Garcia – who could not speak English – told them in Spanish that he was going to give the teen $20 in return for sex. He was then placed under arrest.

