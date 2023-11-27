BURLINGTON, Vt. (WPRI) — A 48-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shootings of three college students of Palestinian descent who were in Burlington, Vermont, for Thanksgiving break.

Police say the men were visiting the home of one of the victim’s relatives Saturday night when an armed white man, identified as Jason Eaton, went up to them “without speaking” and fired at least four shots.

Eaton reportedly lives near the shooting scene and was arrested Sunday night, according to police.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting may have been a hate crime, police added. Officials say two of the students were wearing keffiyehs at the time.

The students, all 20 years old, were identified by their family members as Hisham Awartani, who is a student at Brown University, Kinnan Abdalhamid, who attends Haverford College, and Tahseen Ahmed, who attends Trinity College.

Awartani’s uncle, Rich Price, also said he couldn’t believe what a dark turn the day had taken.

“We had a lot of fun. We were all laughing and just in a really happy family mood. The last thing that we imagine could be possible was that in our family neighborhood, they would walk down the street and this would happen to them,” he said.

The Brown-RISD Arab Society told 12 News Awartani is a valued member of the Arab society and community at Brown and they are praying for the recovery of him and his friends.

Brown University President Christina Paxson said Awartani remains hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The University is holding a “Vigil for Peace and Healing” at 4:30 p.m. Monday to try and bring the community together.

Eaton is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.